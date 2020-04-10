Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 27 year old singer appeared in high spirits as they caught some rays in London, making the most of Easter weekend in spite of the difficult lockdown circumstances. The Stay With Me hit maker, who prefers to use the pronoun ‘they’, ensured they adhered to government guidelines, keeping moving during their brisk, hour-long outdoor exercise time. Sam was sipping on a coffee as they strolled along, listening to music. Clad in a simple white T-shirt and jeans, the Oscar-winning musician appeared to be deep in thought. Sam no doubt has a lot on their mind since the release of their upcoming album has been pushed back due to the unforeseen circumstances. Much to the excitement of fans, they appear to have hinted at a possible collaboration with Demi Lovato recently.