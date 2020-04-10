Share:

ISLAMABAD-SOC Films has released the seventh and final short-film from HOME1947 titled Dark Secrets. Indeed, HOME1947 Series is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan.

The final film of HOME1947 series, Dark Secrets chronicles the childhood memories from an idyllic world, of chasing peacocks and eating grapefruit, which came to a crashing end in the ensuing riots that took place during the Partition of the subcontinent in 1947. It was first premiered as part of the HOME1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK followed by exhibitions in Mumbai [India], Lahore and Karachi. HOME1947 has been co-commissioned by the British Council in Pakistan in collaboration with the Manchester International Festival and Super Slow Way.