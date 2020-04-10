Share:

ATTOCK - Attock Police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle 2 kg charas and arrested two smugglers. Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a car coming out from Chahch interchange on Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway (M-1) in limits of Hazro police station and during search recovered 2 kg charas from hidden pockets of the car. Police arrested two persons identified as Habib Khan and Shoukat Ali, who during preliminary interrogation confessed to be members of an inter-provincial gang of drugs smugglers and planned to smuggle drugs from KP to Punjab. Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.