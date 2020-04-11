TIMERGARA - Third COVID-19 patient lost the battle for his life in Lower Dir district here on Friday.
Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dir Lower Dr Irshad Ali told this scribe that Qaisar Khan, a member of Tableeghi Jamat hailing from Rabat area in Lower Dir district, had returned from Balochistan and was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timergara about 12 days ago.
The patient, who was suffering from pulmonary disease, was referred to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar where he breathed his last, he added.
Earlier, a 60 year old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra hailing from Ziarat area had died of COVID-19 on March 25 at Hayat Abad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar.