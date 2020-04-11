Share:

TIMERGARA - Third COVID-19 patient lost the battle for his life in Lower Dir district here on Friday.

Deputy District Health Of­ficer (DDHO) Dir Lower Dr Ir­shad Ali told this scribe that Qaisar Khan, a member of Ta­bleeghi Jamat hailing from Rabat area in Lower Dir dis­trict, had returned from Ba­lochistan and was admitted to District Headquarters Hospi­tal (DHQ) Timergara about 12 days ago.

The patient, who was suffer­ing from pulmonary disease, was referred to Lady Read­ing Hospital (LRH) Peshawar where he breathed his last, he added.

Earlier, a 60 year old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra hailing from Ziarat area had died of COVID-19 on March 25 at Hayat Abad Medical Com­plex (HMC) Peshawar.