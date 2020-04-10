Share:

Rawalpindi-Gujar Khan Police have arrested two men on charges of assaulting a teenager sexually and locked them behind the bars, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The detained accused have been identified as Nazir and UsmanMaskin, against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin, while taking notice of the case, has constituted a special team under the supervision of SDPO Gujar Khan Zulfiqar Ali Khan and SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas and tasked it to trace out the accused.

The police team has managed to arrest both accused after hectic efforts, he said.

Police will produce the accused before a court of law to obtain their physical remand for further investigation, he said.

SP Zia Uddin appreciated the efforts of police team and said that violence against children would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the investigators would solve this case purely on merit to get the accused punished as per law.