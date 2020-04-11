Share:

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence based operation launched in Zakir Khel, North Waziristan, on confirmed information about presence of terrorist hideout.

According to ISPR, during the exchange of fire two soldiers embraced Shahadat. The Shaheed soldiers included 23-year-old Sepoy Momin Shah Shaheed, married and survived by wife, a resident of Village Garra Hayat, DI Khan and 31-year-old Sep Muhammad Sajid Shaheed, married, survived by wife and 3 daughters, and a resident of Village Abdul Jabba, Banda Pir, Abbottabad.