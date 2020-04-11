Share:

Lahore - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued its performance report of two years on Friday.

According to the NAB declaration, the anti-graft body received more corruption complaints in 2019 as compared to 2018.

It has been told that 3,000 complainants have met NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in person in ‘Open Kutchery’ and 25 sessions of the anti-corruption watchdog executive board were held in two years.

The declaration further told that the NAB is active in all parts of the country and is determined for a ‘corruption free Pakistan.’

It has been stressed that the NAB officials do not have affiliation with any political party and are only servants of the state. The NAB chairman said that our policy is to focus on case, not on fee.