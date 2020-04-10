Share:

ISLAMABAD -The exports of vegetables products from the country witnessed an increase of 6.01 percent during the first eight months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan exported vegetables products worth $ 2203.056 million during July-February (2019-20) against the exports of $ 2207.984 million during July-February (2018-19), showing growth of 6.01 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $144.530 million last year to $204.962 million during the current fiscal year, showing increase of 41.81 percent.

The exports of cereals increased by 11.47 percent, from $1346.655 million to $1501.161 million whereas the exports of vegetable planting materials also increased by 45.96 percent, from $4.216 million to $6.154 million, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, export of which declined from $88.313 million last year to $72.913 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 17.43 percent.

During the month under review, the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 21.29 percent from $84.378 million to $66.408 million while the export of milling industry product also declined by 61.92 percent from $84.108 million to $32.028 million, the data added.

Meanwhile, raw cotton exports during first eight months of current financial year increased by 9.94 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February 2019-20, about 12, 621 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $16.801 million was exported as compared to the exports of 9,392 metric tons costing $15.823 million of same period of last year.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of cotton yarn reduced by 0.86 percent and it was recorded at 302,886 metric tons worth $337.418 million as compared with the exports of 283,860 metric tons valuing $743.8 60 million of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 1,719,312 thousand square metres of cotton yarn valuing $1.379 billion was also exported as compared with the exports of 1,828,630 thousand square metres valuing $1.410 billion of same period of last year, it revealed.

It may be recalled here that textile exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 5.30 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of last year.

From July-February,2019-20 textile products worth $9.373 billion exported as compared to the $8.901 billion of same period of last year.