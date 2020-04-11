Share:

LAHORE - In occupied Kashmir, the family members of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and rights activists have expressed apprehension that Indian authorities could subject the incarcerated leader to judicial murder.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government has implicated the JKLF Chairman in decades old fake cases and he is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

A family member of Muhammad Yasin Malik in an interview in Srinagar said the reopening of fake cases against the JKLF Chairman exposes the Indian authorities’ ominous designs. Many people in the Kashmir Valley talking to Al Jazeera expressed the fear that Yasin Malik is next in line to be judicially murdered by India’s right-wing government for its political gains. Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipore, and Kupwara districts.

The chemist shops and pharmacies in occupied Kashmir are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines due to continued lockdown, which was imposed by India in August, last year, and was intensified last month in the name of preventing the spread of coronavirus in the territory.