

KARACHI - At least five people were gunned down in separate in incidents in the City on Friday.

In New Karachi Industrial Area police remits, an alleged extortionist who was said to be associated with the PPP was identified as Ali alias Commando and his injured companion as Omair. Police officials said that both the deceased and the injured lived in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and arrived in New Karachi’s Khatri Mohalla where they were demanding the extortion money from shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers snatched pistols from them and killed Ali Commando and injured his companion. The deceased and the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

Earlier late on Thursday night, a unit in charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was gunned down near his home Baldia Town within the remits of Saeedabad police station. Three MQM workers were also injured in the attack. The deceased was identified as Fazal Ahmed, 38 and the injured as Asad, Abdullah and Naeem. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was the in-charge of the MQM Unit 113 of the Baldia Sector. Police officials said that the incident took place when the victim along with his companions was returning to his home from the unit office, adding that deceased was the target of the culprits.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Madina Masjid near his home and later he was laid to rest in the Saeedabad graveyard.

A taxi driver was gunned down in an act of target killing in Mohabbat Nagar within Malir City police precincts. The deceased was identified as Nisar Mohammad, 35, son of Din Mohammad. Police officials said that the deceased was going somewhere on his taxi when the unidentified armed men also on another taxi shot and killed him over unexplained reasons. He lived in Daud Goth while his body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

A body of a young man was found form Sector 51-C, Korangi within Zaman Town police remits. The deceased was later identified as Zohaib, 32, son of Yar Mohammad who lived in Landhi area. SHO Liaquat Ali said that the deceased was employed at a garment factory and the culprits shot once in his head before throwing his body at the abandoned place, adding that the victim had no affiliation with any party while the motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained.

Another man who has yet to be identified was killed within the limits of Soldier Bazaar police station. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.