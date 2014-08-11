ISLAMABAD

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deadline, which was given to the Modarba scam affectees of seven Modarba and Musharka companies to submit their claims, finished on August 8 and hundreds of affectees didn’t submit their claims, The Nation has learnt.

On the directions of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, on July 14, the NAB Rawalpindi had given final deadline to the affectees of the seven Modaraba and Musharika companies.

This deadline was to finish on July 28, 2014 but it was relaxed for further 10 days. But many of the victims were not aware of this development and it may cause another phase of agitation by the victims. Experts emphasize that NAB should try to get the real figure of victims by the companies who looted the public at large. Currently, NAB Rawalpindi is pursuing 81 Modarba cases of cheating public at large of which there are 7 cases at investigation stage, 19 at inquiry stage, 5 at complaint verification stage and 50 are at initial stage of complaint.

There are total 36462 affectees in these cases. Total loss amounts to Rs 22.01 billion, of which, so far only 2.50 billion have been recovered including Rs 1.209 billion cash plus properties.

So far 12 accused persons have been arrested in cases which are now at investigation stage. Various moveable and immoveable properties of accused persons have also been cautioned/frozen to account for losses caused to general public.

When contacted, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, NAB’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the deadline has been ended. He said Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has directed all the regional bureaus to gear up their efforts to pursue the cases of cheating public at large and recover the looted money from the swindlers.

He also called upon the general public to be vigilant of such schemes and do not fall prey to such frauds in greed of unrealistic return on their amount. He added that Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has also directed the Awareness and Prevention Wing of the Bureau and Regional NABs to carryout awareness activities using different channels of communication to make the public aware of such fraudulent schemes and persuade them to invest in the government approved investment channels only.