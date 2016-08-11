Islamabad - Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani yesterday met US Ambassador David Hale at his residence to discuss Pak-US relations. During the meeting, Gilani said that Pak-US relations had great importance in the region. He emphasised that both countries should enhance relations in defence, economic, power and other sectors.

“Both leaders have also discussed the security situation of the both countries,” PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who also attended the meeting, said.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Saeed Ghani said yesterday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have to adopt Zardari’s policy to defeat terrorism. In a statement he said: “The government has to take a leaf from the resolve and commitment of Asif Ali Zardari to root out terrorism from country who cleared terrorist from Swat. The same strategy will have to be adopted by government to eliminate terrorism from country.”

Senator Ghani said Pakistan has to be shaped according to the vision of Benazir Bhutto “which is a progressive, enlightened and plural society.” He said that it was unfortunate that Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan seemed to be sabotaging the consensus against terrorism. He said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was on record to have cried over the deaths of terrorists like Hakimullah Mehsud and Mulla Akhtar Mansoor. He asked people who supported Taliban to tender apology to the nation.