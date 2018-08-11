Share:

KARACHI - Corrupt electable who have surrounded Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are a serious threat to the reputation of the new government, said Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor here Friday.

In a statement, he said that if the leadership of PTI is sincere to the nation and country, it should take serious action against all Sharifs and Zardaris and recover the looted money from them and deposit it in the national kitty.

He said shameful horse-trading of the independent members and the growing clout of corrupt electable around Imran Khan is a serious threat to the new government. He said how the new government will deliver, when these horse-traded corrupt members are given ministries. He said the statement of the chairman of NAB that the Swiss corruption cases against Asif Ali Zardari cannot be reopened is a blemish on the face of this corrupt society and the political leadership raising slogans to fight corruption.

Altaf Shakoor said we want an unbiased and broad -based accountability of all corrupt people. He said till we expel the corrupt element from our files and ranks, our claims are being the enemy of corruption would be hollow and sham. He said till the end to the corruption, Wadera rule and VIP culture the destiny of this nation and country could not be changed.

He said very serious and sincere actions are needed to put the country back on the right track.

He said in past the corrupt rulers had also defrauded this nation with tall claims and if this time also the ruler showed distance between their walk and talk they would be considered no different from the previous rulers.