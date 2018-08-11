Share:

LAGOS:- Armed robbers killed at least 10 people, including a policeman, when they raided a police station and two banks in southern Nigeria, police said Friday. The incident, which took place on Thursday in Igarra in Edo state, was the latest in a string of such robberies in which the assailants have first attacked a police station to seize weapons before going on to raid a bank. "Ten people were killed in total. The gunmen first attacked a police station where they killed three people, including two detainees and a policeman," a senior police officer told.

Three people near the police station also died after being hit by stray bullets, he said, adding that a police vehicle at the scene had been torched.