Sundar Industrial Estate launches plantation drive

Lahore (Staff Reporter): The Board of Management of Sundar Industrial Estate has launched its plantation drive where different industrial units announced to donate 15,000 plants in the current plantation campaign. This was stated by Sundar Industrial Estate president Usman Aslam Malik while addressing the annual tree plantation ceremony at the heart of its 1845-acre Sundar Industrial Estate. The event was graced by Secretary Industries, Commerce & Investment Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Chairman PIEDMC Abdul Basit and CEO PIEDMC Shairyar Saleem. Usman Malik said that the overall plan was to introduce 100,000 trees within the next year, with a particular focus on fruit trees. Chairman PIEDMC Abdul Basit said that with 63 acres of green areas scattered across the estate, Sundar Industrial Estate meets accepted international standards for green area allocation and management within designated industrial zones and estates.

In the past year alone, SIE’s horticultural development and aesthetic outlook has been appreciated by visitors such as Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abassi and Former COAS General (R) Raheel Sharif.

The Chief Guest and other dignitaries each planted a fruit tree in the presence of several resident industrialists and media representative. Donors including PepsiCo, Fatima-NUR Foundation and TetraPak also participated in the ceremony and were appreciated by for their community building efforts.

Secretary IC&I Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari appreciated the green outlook of the estate before stating that SIE remains a benchmark for all industrial parks and communities. He further added that SIE’s environment-friendly practices should be replicated throughout the province.

Govt hopes to achieve cotton target

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The government is striving hard to achieve target of cotton production of 10 million bales as huge funds have been provided to the farmers, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid. Presiding over 4th meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) on Friday, he said that the government has provided approved varieties of cotton seed up to 50percent subsidized rate and also providing subsidy voucher Rs700 per cotton bag to core area of cotton growers and more than 22000 farmers are benefitted. He said that “Over Rs14 million are being spent for provision of agricultural machinery to cotton growers. To save cotton crop against Pink Bollworm attack, Rs96.2 million are spent on PB Ropes that was installed on 50 districts of Punjab on 50 acre blocks.” Moreover, he said government has provided 110,000 smart phones to the farmers equipped with special applications through which extension services are being provided to cotton growers and other crops.

“For cotton high yield seed production Rs350.889 million are being spent on Commissioned Research Programme. For White fly control, Rs39.612 million will be spent to provide genetic modified varieties of cotton crop,” he said.

China keen to boost agri sector ties

ISLAMABAD (APP): A Chinese delegation comprising on scientists and agriculture experts here on Friday visited Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and expressed their keen interest in cooperation and joint ventures in the fields of research and development in order to uplift the agricultural sector of Pakistan. They held a meeting with Chairman PARC Dr Yusuf Zafar, who is also the chairman for Pak-China Collaboration in Agriculture Sector, said a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, PARC acknowledged the support of China in various projects of PARC and gave a detailed presentation about PARC, its mission and vision to achieve sustainable food security and poverty alleviation through knowledge and innovation in agriculture sector. Yusuf Zafa also briefed the delegation about PARC and its role in the country's, l agricultural system and discipline of research including plant sciences, natural resources, animal sciences, agricultural engineering and social sciences.

He also highlighted the Pakistan Agricultural scenario and PARC major achievements in the development of different seeds verities and engineering goods for the innovation of agriculture sector.

In the meeting, Pak- China experts also exchanged the agricultural information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of agriculture sector.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the PARC's role for collaboration with international partners for the development of agricultural sector in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation was of the view that this meeting would definitely prove fruitful to further strengthen existing collaboration between the both countries.

They also visited Land Resources Labs and Climate Smart Training and Learning site at SorobaChakri, established under the Himalayan Adaptation Water and Resilience Research (HI-AWARE) project, NARC.

Governor addresses CEO Summit Asia

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana has said the progress of the country depends upon the role of its people in the economic activities; hence the performance of business leaders is crucial in the development and prosperity of the country. He was addressing 'Eighteen CEO Summit Asia 2018'. The conference also saw the launch of the seventh international edition of the '100 performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018'. He said that public listed companies and private corporation should not only expand their business countrywide to meet the growing demand of the public for their products and services but these entities should also promote made-in-Pakistan tag in the world through broadening their targeted market per se in different countries, he added. Tarek Hamdy, CEO, Eighteen (Elite Estates Private Limited) stated that there was an urgent need to address the energy and water crisis at policy level. Moreover, perspicacious and intellectual business mentors and leaders enlightened the audience with their experience and savoir faire.

He said that Pakistan's GDP growth rate has been impressive for the past couple of years, which should be sustained its upward trajectory with the facilitation of the government to private sector and the participation of the business leaders in terms of their role and thought leadership, he added.