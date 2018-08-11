Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sindh chief Allama Ghaus Baghdadi has said that in their protest against ‘rigged elections’ they would not bring Karachi to a halt but would definitely create miseries for the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Reviewing preparations for the party’s protest against what it said massive rigging in the polls, the TLP leader said they don’t want to create hurdles for the citizens by blocking roads as it is against their policy. “Our protest march would not trouble the patients and common men as we believe in facilitating the people regardless of we are in government or opposition,”

He asked the workers of his party to get prepared for the march as well as for the 71st independence day of Pakistan, urging them to celebrate 14th August with the national fervor and zeal. “The independence day should be celebrated in a manner that Pakistan’s enemies don’t dare to see it evil ambitions. No one would be allowed to play with integrity of the country,”

Speaking on the corruption, Baghdadi said that those, who are raising concerns on crackdown against the corrupts, are not the well wishers of Pakistan. The politicians, bureaucrats and others who have allegedly looted the national exchequer should not decry of victimization and prove their innocence before the court of law, he added while vowing to bury the politics of corruption and commission. Taking a jab at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, the TLP leader was of the view that these two ‘so called’ big parties had appointed the ECP chief with mutual understanding but now they are raising concerns on its role.

It may be noted here that the TLP had announced to take out a protest rally led by its chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi from Hasan Square to Quaid Azam’s mausoleum at MA Jinnah Road on August 12. Earlier, the party had decided to record their protest led by the provincial leadership against ‘rigging’ in the elections but later the program was rescheduled and now Allama Rizvi himself coming to Karachi to lead the rally.