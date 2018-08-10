Share:

Los Angeles:- Actor Casey Affleck has apologised for the “unprofessional environment” on the set of his 2010 film I’m Still Here. “I behaved in a way, and I allowed others to behave in a way that was really unprofessional, and I’m sorry,” he told the Associated Press. The Oscar winner was sued by two female crew members who accused him of sexual harassment while working on the mockumentary film, which he directed. Affleck denied the allegations and the lawsuits were settled out of court. “That I was ever involved in a conflict that resulted in a lawsuit is something that I really regret,” he said.