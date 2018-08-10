Share:

LAHORE-Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has responded to ‘fake propaganda’ against him following a concert in New York.

The singer faced backlash on social media after reports claimed that he sang one of his Indian tracks, Tera Hone Laga Hoon from the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, at an Independence Day parade in New York. People who went to the show likewise talked up with all due respect, asserting that the show had nothing to do with Independence Day and the news circling is phony. Following the criticism, the singer took to social media and wrote, “Simply love my haters. The green flag is my identity. I am happy and proud that my fans know how to respond to fake propaganda.” He further said, “I hope that in Naya Pakistan people learn to respect those who are representing Pakistan all over the world.”