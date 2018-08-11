Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bolan and BK Club registered victories in the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 after defeating their respective opponents here on Friday. At T&T ground, Bolan Club hammered Al-Qaim Club 4-1. The match started on a slow pace and in the 18th minute, Bolan FC were awarded penalty kick which was converted successfully by Shoukat. It was once again Shoukat, who converted another impressive goal in the 28th minute to double the lead of the Bolan FC. The first half ended with Bolan leading 2-0. Al-Qaim then reduced the margin in the 60th minute through Taimoor. Bolan them banged in two more to win the match 4-1. At G-9 Rover ground, BK Club thrashed AJK Club 6-0. Furqan and Mahsoom scored two goals each, while Muneeb and Zia scored one goal each for the winning side.