LAHORE - A 20-year-old student was found dead in the washroom of a private college located in Gulberg, police said Friday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

Rescue workers said the boy, not identified yet, was lying unconscious inside the bathroom as they reached the spot. The incident took place at a private college in Askari-V, Gulberg, late Thursday.

The college staff called rescue workers when the boy did not come out of the washroom after a considerable time. The rescuers managed to break open the door that was locked from inside.

They immediately pulled out the boy and shifted him to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The police were investigating the death.

Body found in canal

A 25-year-old man was recovered dead in the canal in Chuhng police precincts on Friday. The body, not identified so far, was sent to the morgue fro autopsy.

Some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and alerted the police by phone.

The rescue workers also reached the spot and pulled out the body. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.