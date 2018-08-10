Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt-Gen Sher Afgun inaugurated Cantonment Board Public Girls High School and College at Model Town here on Friday.

He said the nation could not become prosperous without the promotion of quality education across the country.

"Education is necessary element for the development of a nation. Establishment of Cantonment Board Public Girls High School and College will become a milestone in the development of the area. A total of 208 students are getting education in German, Chinese, Saraiki and Punjabi languages from highly qualified faculty," he said after inauguration of the school.

Station Commander Bahawalpur and President of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur Brig Mansoor Janjua said that the school and college had an admin block, well equipped laboratories, library and junior section.

Lt-Gen Sher Afgun also visited the admin block, laboratory, library, junior section and playgrounds and showed his satisfaction.

He also inaugurated a dispensary running under the control of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur at Mauza Dera Izzat. On the occasion, he said that the provision of health facilities is the basic right of the common man. The main object to establish the dispensary was to timely provide the heath facilities for the rural population.

Station Commander Bahawalpur and President Cantonment Board Bahawalpur Brig Mansoor Janjua said that the two-bed dispensary had facilities of ECG, Ultrasound etc. He said that experienced doctor, one lady doctor, one lady health visitor, dispenser and other paramedics had been posted to provide the health facilities. He further said that one ambulance had also been provide to shift the patients to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in case of emergency.