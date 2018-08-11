Share:

KARACHI - The Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan (RB) has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) under their pledge for ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan,’ to help beat plastic pollution in the country.

The two organizations are calling out people to bring in empty plastic bottles to Dolmen Mall, Clifton from 10th to 14th August. Waste Busters has joined hands with the RB and WWF to properly dispose these bottles and recycle them.

One-time-use plastic has been the biggest contributor in clogging cities and oceans with plastic waste. A UN report stated that around the world one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute. Almost half of all plastic produced is designed for a single use and then, inevitably thrown away.

The aim of this activity is not only to create awareness on reducing the usage of plastic but also to ensure plastic packaging is recycled and reused as much as possible, so as to lessen the impact of the same on our environment.

The RB and WWF-led activity will serve as the launch of the bigger ‘Green Innovation Challenge’ (GIC) across top universities nationally. The challenge will call upon university students to come up with solutions on how we can reduce plastic pollution and ensure the environment remains clean.

Fahad Ashraf, chief executive, RB Pakistan said that “The plastic bottles used across the range for our products in Pakistan is recyclable as part of our organisation’s commitment to reduce plastic pollution and our ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’ pledge for a healthier and cleaner country.”

Globally, as well as locally, we at the RB Pakistan have pledged 100 percent of our packaging in recyclable or reusable products by 2025, he said. However, it won’t be possible for us to make a change globally on our own. This initiative is one of our firsts in creating meaningful partnerships to find possible solutions and beat plastic pollution, he added. Dr Babar Khan, Director Wildlife/ Regional Head (Sindh-Balochistan) spokesperson, WWF said that “Global Innovation Challenge is a coordinated effort with all our partners to solve the problem of plastic pollution. This Independence Day, when the spirits are high, we request all citizens to come forward and be a part of this initiative so together we can create a cleaner and safer Pakistan for our future generations.”