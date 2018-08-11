Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday resumed the operation from where it had left it on Thursday to get the Parliament Lodges vacated from the ex-Members Parliament.

The operation was started on Thursday to vacate family suites that were allotted to the parliamentarians after 2013 general elections.

However, since many lost their seats in 2018 election, CDA was facing pressure from the new parliamentarians for possession of the suites.

There are 361 family suites in the Parliament Lodges that are to be allotted to new MPs.

More than a hundred new MPs have already been allotted accommodation in the lodges.

The lawmakers who have retained their position in parliament are eligible to continue living in the lodges for another five years. The offices of the speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate chairman allot the suites to lawmakers, while the CDA is supposed to maintain them.

On Friday, the CDA officials retrieved some 20 more residences and around 30 more need to be vacated, according to the officials involved in the process.

The staff unlocked the suites and put their locks to hand them over to the new allottees. Former Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Aslam Bhootani resisted the operation but the staff got his suite vacated.

On Thursday, an operation was also launched against illegal shops being run in the premises.

The Enforcement directorate of the CDA had sought police assistance in the operation to vacate the residences on Friday.

The ex-lawmakers were given 24 hours notice to vacate them, from which many voluntarily vacated their suites and handed the keys over to CDA officials but a number of them did not respond positively.