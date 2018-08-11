Share:

CM, minister discuss industrialists’ problems

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that Pakistan holds great potential for foreign investment and suitable policies can provide big attraction to foreign investors. “Trade, commerce and investment sectors are interlinked and their durable development and promotion is the basis for a strong national economy,” the caretaker chief minister said while talking to Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade, Investment and Mines Anjum Nisar who called on him at chief minister’s office here yesterday. During the meeting, different proposals were discussed to solve problems of industrialists and the business community. Dr Askari said that Pakistan carries tremendous opportunities of investment in trade, investment and commerce sectors. However, he said, adoption of suitable policies is imperative in this regard. He said that trade, investment and commerce sectors are very crucial for strengthening the economy and providing job opportunities to the youth. He said that sustained steps should be taken to bind the industrial sector to follow relevant labour laws and water treatment and other rules and regulations. Similarly, implementation of environmental laws should be ensured by relevant government departments and area administration, he said. He said that halal foods have a big scope in international market and Pakistani traders should strive to take full advantage of international opportunities. He said that many natural resources exist in the province of Punjab and there is a need to exploit these bounties for the collective benefit of people. He said that improving organisational capacity of public sector departments is very important to fully explore and benefit from natural resources. –Staff Reporter

PHC seals illegal drug addiction treatment centre, 37 quacks’ businesses

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed an illegal drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre, while also closing down 37 businesses of quacks. As per details, an unnamed illegal treatment centre on the Multan Road was functional, where 22 persons were kept in detention under the pretext of treatment and rehabilitation though there were neither any doctors, psychiatrists nor appropriate living facilities. The released individuals were handed over to their guardians, and three persons were arrested by the police. Also, different teams of the PHC had carried out action on quacks in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Narowal. The teams visited 131 treatment centres as per the census. Out of these, outlets of 37 quacks were sealed, while 42 quacks were found to have quit quackery. Among the sealed centres, 11 were in Narowal, seven each in Rawalpindi and Sialkot, six each in Bahawalnagar and Lahore. . –Staff Reporter