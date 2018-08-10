Share:

FAISALABAD-About 250 traffic wardens out of approximately 900 have fallen prey to TB or Hepatitis in Faisalabad, disclosed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ibrar Ahmed.

Addressing a meeting of industrialists and traders, he said the appalling state of affairs had yielded negative impact on the moral of traffic police.

“I have been trying my optimum best to instill confidence in the traffic police so that they could discharge their professional obligations with a renewed commitment and zeal,” he said.

He added that as many as 15 million Challans were made by the traffic police during last 10 years.

“If the total population of Faisalabad is around 5 million, every resident of the city has been Challaned thrice during the period without bringing positive impact on the traffic issues which are further complicating with each passing day,” he added.

The CTO said that traffic police alone cannot ensure up to the mark traffic regulations as at least 4 other departments are also directly linked with its performance.

In the connection, he mentioned, the Engineering Department is responsible for the construction of roads while Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) mandated to undertake the job of installing traffic signals and removal of encroachments from the roads.

However, Ibrar Ahmed was confident that traffic issues could be resolved within days provided business community is serious in removal of encroachments.

He offered to appoint prominent businessmen as “Ambassadors of Traffic Police” so that they could display banners and set up camps in different crossings for the awareness and sensitization of the road users.

The CTO said, “Faisalabad is comparatively a new city but we cannot change the temperament of the people within few days of campaigns.

IG Punjab has directed to discourage traffic Challans as Punjab police are not in a mood to punish the people.”

He said that a few Challans were only made in case of sheer violation of traffic rules.

Commenting on the increasing urban pollution, he said, “We all should make conscious efforts to plant maximum trees as these could fix carbon dioxide in addition to releasing ample quantity of oxygen which is a prerequisite for life on the planet.”

He suggested that in this connection an environmental emergency could also be declared by allocating a major chunk of available financial resources for massive tree plantation.

He also urged the civic organisations to contribute their role in tree plantation in addition to protection of the already planted saplings. He also mentioned that in the outskirts of city, vegetables are being irrigated with sewerage water which is a potential threat to the human health.

“It is also an eye opener for all of us that despite an agrarian country, we are forced to consume vegetables grown by polluted industrials effluent,” he said.

He added that voice must be raised to educate the people and simple living style be adopted in order to preserve the climate from negative impacts of pollution.