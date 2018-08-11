Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said legal action would be taken against the mechanics who alter motorbikes which can then be used for dangerous stunts.

He said the parents would also be booked on charges of abetting for not stopping their teenage children from one-wheeling. CTO while talking to journalists here on Friday said the city traffic police have prepared a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens on Independence Day.

He said police would launch action against the motorbike mechanics who alter and prepare motorcycles for one-wheeling.

CTO noted that mostly young boys, usually in their late teens or early twenties, are involved in one-wheeling.

He said police would register cases against the parents of these teenagers on charges of abetting. Moreover, all the boys would be sent to jail and their motorcycles would be impounded in police stations, he said.

Sharing further details, CTO said extra force including DSPs, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and junior wardens would be deployed to control traffic rush on eve of August 14, the Independence Day. He said special squads have also been constituted with a task to curb one wheeling. CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed the force to impart duty with dedication and commitment to facilitate the road users.