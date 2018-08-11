Share:

LAHORE - King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal inaugurated Diabetes Footcon 2018 at a local hotel on Friday.

Doctors, medical students and health professionals from across the country are participating in the two day event organized by National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (NADEP) and Pakistan Working Group on Diabetic Foot (PWGDF) In collaboration with Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE) and Diabetes and Footcare Clinic (DFC) Mayo Hospital Lahore. Diabetic foot ulcer is one of the leading causes of amputation in the country. Addressing the inaugural session, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that amputations due to diabetes cause unnecessary loss of mobility and lead to permanent disability, compromising life style of the person. “It is unacceptable that there is such a high prevalence of disability and death caused by amputations, when the solutions are clear and affordable”, he said. He emphasized the need of developing diabetic footcare clinics in various healthcare settings from district to tertiary level.

President PWGDF Prof Abdul Basit said that “more than 36 million people are suffering from diabetes in Pakistan and this number is expected to double by 2030. Diabetes and its numerous complications are extremely burdensome on the health and economies of countries worldwide.

In high income countries, for instance, treatment of diabetic foot complications accounts for 15-25% of total healthcare resources. This is an enormous waste of scarce public health resources. It is estimated that with basic diabetes management and care, up to 80% of all diabetic foot amputations can be prevented.”

If hundreds of others with foot ulcers had received self-care education and routine follow-ups, their amputations could have been prevented. Health department and Policy Making Institutes should make a comprehensive plan to prevent the coming burden of preventable diabetes and its complications like diabetic feet, said Dr. Zahid Miyan, President NADEP.

Prof Bilal Bin Younus emphasized the need of early detection of diabetic feet at risk of developing ulcers.

“People with diabetes need to take an active role in their own care,” said Dr Muhammad Arshad SiddiquI, Consultant Diabetologist &I ncharge of Diabetes and Footcare Clinic, Mayo Hospital Lahore.

The Footcon will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with clinical sessions and workshops geared at educating healthcare providers about the importance of diabetic footcare, with special emphasis on nutritional support. It will also incorporate a unique session regarding healthy cooking recipes for diabetic patients.

