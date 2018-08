Share:

LAHORE:- The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eidul Azha will fall on August 22, Wednesday. There is a good chance of sighting the Zilhaj moon on August 21, the Met Office said on Friday. The Zilhaj moon “will be born on Saturday afternoon” and will be visible on Sunday evening, it added. In Saudi Arabia, it is likely that the month of Zilhaj will begin on Sunday and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on August 21.–INP