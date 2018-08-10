Share:

SIALKOT-A UK-based logistics and e-commerce solution company "FMC Logistic Group" has offered the Sialkot exporters easy access to over 500 million UK and European Union (EU) consumers around the world.

It pledged to provide end logistic access combined with powerful e-commerce platform to Sialkot exporters. The senior officials of the company made the offer while addressing the participants of a largely attended awareness seminar on "EZEE Selling" held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The UK-based business experts revealed that the company was intending to launch a project of "EZEE Selling" to facilitate the Sialkot exporters. UK-based business consultants Asim Yousaf, Jehanzaib Anis, Waqas Afzaal and Ms Maria Saroya said that the project also included complete shipping from Pakistan, customs clearance upon arrival into UK and warehousing/distribution for Sialkot exporters' goods to the UK and European markets.

They added that they were not coming to sell logistics services but to provide the suppliers a platform where they can sell their goods on Amazon or eBay through online services, however logistics are just additional benefits to have hassle-free experience to sell their goods.

They shared their knowledge and created business promotion awareness of Sialkot exporters about online marketplaces to grow their business, end-to-end logistics, storage and handling solutions and marketplace marketing.