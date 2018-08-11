Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Friday extended for 14 days physical remand of former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad in Ashiana-Iqbal Housing

Scheme scam.

The NAB officials produced Fawad Hassan Fawad before the court and pleaded the court for extension in his physical remand to carry out investigation.

They said Fawad misused his power and authority being secretary implementation of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB officials arrested Fawad, accusing him of concealing the report of the inquiry committee about the contract from the senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa.

According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiyana Iqbal Project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded.

The contractor, Ch Latif and Sons, had paid Rs 70 million in advance as mobilization charges. The work was also in progress when the project was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The Lahore NAB summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was arrested.