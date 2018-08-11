Share:

LAHORE - Leaders of the PTI, PML-N and the PML-Q yesterday strongly criticized MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent utterances undermining the significance of the Independence Day after the alleged rigging in the July 25 elections.

At a seminar organized by Aiwan-i-Waqt, they said the importance of the Independence Day had gone up further because people had used their right to vote to bring a change in a democratic way.

They recalled the sacrifices rendered by the people to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, and said everybody should value these sacrifices rising above their personal interests.

Dr Rafiq Ahmed, a veteran Pakistan movement worker, PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed, PML-N MNA-elect Waheed Alam, PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry and PML-Q Information Secretary Kamil Ali Agha were among the speakers.

Saifullah Sipra conducted the proceedings.

PTI leader Mahmoodur Rashid condemned the utterances of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and said Independence Day should be celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and fervor.

He said this time the day was more important as people had used their vote to throw out of power what he called corrupt elements. He praised the nation for reposing confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

PML-N MNAs-elect Waheed Alam said Aug 14 was the day of renewing the pledge to safeguard the integrity of the country at all costs.

He said the PML-N would celebrate the day in a befitting way. The PML-N leadership, he said, had issued instructions to the party workers in this regard.

PML-Q Information Secretary Kamil Ali Agha said this time the nation had voted for the party that was committed to eradicating corruption. He said the new government should start immediate steps against corrupt practices. He underlined the need for measures to further highlight the importance of Pakistan ideology for the younger generation.

PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry said this was the third time that power was being transferred to an elected government through elections.

He recalled the services of the Bhutto family for the promotion of democratic system and making the defence of the country invincible.

The PPP leader said by trying to make the Independence Day controversial, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had tried to negate people’s feelings expressed through elections.

Dr Rafiq Ahmed, who was just 13 at the time of the creation of Pakistan, recalled how, accompanied by many other youths, he had succeeded in reaching Minto Park to listen to the speech of Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said every participant was required to purchase a Rs 5 ticket to listen to the speech.

But it was after the Quaid’s intervention that all youths were allowed free entry into the park.