Rawalpindi - The students of Masters and Bachelors in Fine Arts exhibited their creative and innovative art work in the “Thesis Display 2018” at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), on Friday. Vice Chancellor (VC) National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri inaugurated the display. On the occasion, VC FJWU, faculty members and students were also present.

In the thesis display 60 (sixty) students of Master and Bachelor Program took part to prove their flair and diverse artistic approach. Art pieces in different disciplines including Textiles Design, Print making and Communication design were displayed.

The art work displayed in the exhibition was full of creativity and expressions as the young artists tried to translate their emotions and ideas through their fabulous work.

Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri, while addressing, said that the maturity of student’s work highlights the contributions made by their teachers and dedication of the university towards its students by providing them an ideal environment to polish their talents and creativity.

VC FJWU applauded the efforts of the students and said that the efforts of the students are remarkable and outlook is very unique and diverse.