LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday barred the caretaker Punjab government and the police from withdrawing security of former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The court also issued directions to the Punjab government and police chief to submit replies to the petition moved by former minister questioning withdrawal of security from him. Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petition Rana Sana Ullah’s counsel Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar argued that his client remained provincial minister and member of the cabinet from 2008 to 2018. He said he was under security threats before and after the general election but the government had withdrawn security, making him vulnerable to life threats. He prayed to the court to restrain the government from withdrawing his security. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Mirza barred the government from withdrawing security of Rana Sana Ullah and gave one week to the respondents to submit replies.

Amendment to finance act challenged

A petition was moved to the Lahore High Court Friday challenging amendment in Finance Act 2018, and collection of extra tax from marriage halls. Lawyers Foundation for Justice, a local organization, filed the petition through A. K. Dogar and submitted that the amendment in Finance Act 2018 paved way for the government authorities to collect more and more tax from the citizens. The petitioner said this law imposed more tax on marriage halls as compared to other sources of tax. It termed the tax collection cruel as it was leading towards collapse of businesses. The petitioner asked the court to set aside the new amendment in Finance Act and allow the owners of marriage halls to run their businesses.

Another petition moved against NAB law

Another petition was moved to the Lahore High Court Friday challenging the NAB ordinance, the trial of the people and cases against them including the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar. Advocate Shahid Chohan, a local lawyer, filed the petition and objected to the NAB ordinance as well as the appointment of NAB Chairman. With presidential order, the institution of NAB was established, he said. He said the then President general (retd) Pervez Musharraf held the Constitution in abeyance and ran the entire system under Provincial Constitutional Order (PCO). The petitioner said NAB, which was established by presidential ordinance, now was harassing people in the name of accountability.

He asked the court to restrain NAB authorities from conducting inquiries under this law and stop it from harassing the people. He also asked the court to stop NAB from holding inquiry of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. The first petition was moved by senior lawyer AK Dogar against the conviction of Nawaz Sharif and his family members by NAB court in Avenfield case.