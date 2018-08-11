Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman and acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani along with provincial cabinet will administer the wreath laying ceremony at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam on 14th August.

Karachi University Registrar Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz has notified that Independence Day celebrations programme will be held on Tuesday at the ground floor of the new administration building of KU. The proceedings of the programme will commence from flag hoisting ceremony which will commence from 7:45 am while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will host the national flag at 8:00 am. He will also address the faculty members, employees and students of KU. Special prayer for the wellbeing of the nation and the country will also be made at the end.

After this ceremony, main Independence Day ceremony organised by Students Adviser Office will be held from 9:00 am at Parking Ground near new administration block. Chinese teachers and foreign students at KU will present national songs.

All those students who have represented and won laurels for the varsity in different co-curricular competitions nationally and internationally will be awarded with medals/awards.

The vice chancellor and Students Adviser Syed Asim Ali will also speak on the occasion. National songs will be presented by renowned singers and bands including the Sounds of Kolachi, Braadri Broadcast, Taimur Junaid Jamshed, Zoe Viccaji and many others. The vice chancellor will also lead the day walk from UBL to Pharmacy Department.

Meanwhile, A poster exhibition on a theme ‘Mera Pakistan’ organised by Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies (CEWS), University of Karachi (KU) for the celebration of Jashan-e-Azadi 14th August at CEWS, KU.

The vice chancellor will inaugurate the exhibition. The exhibition will highlight the importance of the day.