Tree plantation drive held at Autism Resource Centre

RAWALPINDI: As part of Independence Day celebrations, a tree plantation drive was held at Autism Resource Centre (ARC) here on Friday.

During the plantation campaign, Neuro Developmental Disorders (Autistic) children planted saplings with an aim to make Pakistan greener.

Dressed in green shirts, the special children actively participated in the plantation campaign and planted various fruit, flower – bearing saplings within their school premises.

They also sang the national anthem and prayed for the country’s prosperity and saplings they planted.

“This is nature, we have to take care of it, otherwise we will all sink,” said Director ARC, Ghazal Shaheen while talking to media men.

“People should take more such activities at individual and collective levels and dispense their national obligation to meet challenges of the climate change and air pollution”, she added.

Mamoon, an autistic child said that if special children like him are making efforts to make the country green then other children can also come forward to play their role in making the country pollution-free.–Staff Reporter

Three car-lifters arrested

RAWALPINDI: Three auto-lifters were caught red handed stealing a parked car by the locals within limits of Police Station (PS) Murree, informed sources on Friday.

The locals also subjected a car-lifter to severe torture and later on handed the members of the gang to police, they said. The car-lifters were identified as Imtiaz, hails from Kashmir, Imran and Abdul Salam, the residents of Mardan, KPK, sources said.

According to sources, the auto-theft gang was trying to lift a car. The car lifters have changed the number plates of the car when some locals of Khani Taak village of Murree spotted them and caught them red handed.

Sources said the locals started beating the car jackers with sticks, bamboos and iron rods. As a result, Imtiaz got severely injured. Police were called to arrest the culprits and shifted them to police station. Till the filing of this report, the police investigators were grilling the car-lifters without filing case against them. SO Saddar Circle Dr Ali Raza was not available for his comments over the matter.

Meanwhile, a gang of five highwaymen armed with Kalashnikovs set up a looting spree at Matu Gujjar Mor, in limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, and plundered gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from passengers and drivers of five vehicles. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to flee in a silver coloured Honda. Gujar Khan Police, on complaint of victims, lodged a case against dacoits and began investigation without any arrest or recovery so far. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Farooq Ahmed, when contacted, said police are looking for fleeing dacoits after filing a case against them. He said dacoits looted the three vehicles.–Staff Reporter