Islamabad - Additional district and session judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan who was convicted in Tayyaba torture case suffered a cardiac arrest and was treated at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), The Nation learned on Friday.

The former judge is facing three years imprisonment at Adiala jail after being convicted by Islamabad High Court, for domestic violence and violation of child labor laws on a minor girl Tayyaba.

Officials at PIMS informed The Nation that 45-year-old Raja Khurram Ali Khan was brought to PIMS on August 07 and had the angiography at cardiac center of the hospital.

The medical reports of the former judge had diagnosed him with ‘myocardial ischemia’ (minor heart attack) which led to the angiography procedure.

Officials said that the ‘suffocation and dehydration’ at prison cell deteriorated his health condition on August 05 and he was shifted to PIMS for the medical treatment. Officials said that the former judge was also diabetic.

“Initially a top cardiologist of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) examined the former judge when he was on the visit to Adiala jail and prescribed Echocardiography (ECO) and Exercise Tolerance Test (ETT) for him.

Officials said that angiography was performed in emergency soon after the reports of ECO and ETT were found positive by the medical team.

The ETT suggested abnormal pulse rate and blood pressure of the patient. However, sources said that the final medical report was in contradiction to suggest the angiography.

“There was some suspiciousness in the medical report as the hospital administration called an explanation of few of the officials suggesting to avoid the angiography procedure,” sources said.

Sources said an immediate meeting was called to discuss the medical situation of former judge and angiography was performed.

Meanwhile, Head of Department (HoD) Cardiac center Dr. Naeem Malik confirmed the medical treatment of convicted judge but denied any ‘change’ in his medical reports. He said that the medical reports positively suggested the angiography and it was performed accordingly.