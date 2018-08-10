Share:

KASUR-People coming to Computerised Land Record Centre for solution to their land-related problems are facing a great deal of inconvenience due to highhandedness of patwaris and clerks in the centre.

According to the report of a survey conducted report, the land record centre has become a hub of corruption as the officials there do not pay heed to the public complaints until they are paid money as bribe.

It has been learnt that the officials at the land record centre have carte blanche to sweep complaints' pockets on one pretext or the other.

There is no check on the activities of the officials at the land record centre. Officials from top to bottom are involved in corruption. People demand the authorities concerned take action against the corrupt officials.

TWO LOOTED

Dacoits took away a tractor-trolley and cash with them in three different banditry incidents occurred in Kasur and its suburbs, according to police.

Near Sarai Mughal, six dacoits snatched the keys of a shuck-laden tractor-trolley from M Ashiq and sped away on the vehicle.

In another incident, robbers intercepted the pick-up van of a pharma company's distributor and fled after robbing its driver of Rs55,000 cash. Police were investigating.