SHEIKHUPURA: A landlord allegedly chopped off two toes of a minor domestic-helper and kept him in illegal detention for 13 days, confirmed an FIR registered by Factory Area Police here. According to the FIR, registered on the application of Shahbaz, father of the victim 12-year-old Nadir, that landlord Rafaqat struck his son with an axe on the foot when the latter refused to work. Resultantly, two toes of the boy were chopped off. Shahbaz also accused the landlord of keeping his son locked-up for 13 days in his haveli. The Factory Area Police lodged FIR of the incident after conducting medical check-up of the injured boy. Later, the police arrested three suspects identified as Rafaqat, Altaf, and Ittefaq. Further investigation is underway.–Agencies

Man tortures teenage son to death

KHUSHAB: A man tortured to death his 13-year-old son here in Qaidabad area of Khushab district on Friday. The gruesome incident occurred when teenage Sardar Mohammad, wanted to go to school, refused to work as labourer with his father. The accused managed to escape from the scene. According to police sources, the accused identified as Sultan had settled to Quaidabad from Loralai, Balochistan. The police, on compliant of Gulab Khan, brother-in-law of Sultan, have registered a case.–Online

‘Point-blank shot killed both students’

FAISALABAD: The post-mortem report of two students, killed in a police shootout, confirmed both were killed by a point-blank shot. According to the report, the slain Arsalan and Usman were fired from a point-blank range while Usman could be rescued had he been provided timely medical assistance. Both died from one bullet as it pierced through Arsalan's body and hit Usman. The former had died on the spot while the latter was shifted to nearby local hospital where he also breathed his last due to excessive bleeding. It is to be noted that both the students were gunned down by police after they refused to stop at a traffic signal in Faisalabad on Thursday.–Online

Three siblings killed in roof collapse

KASUR: Three siblings including two sisters were killed and another suffered injuries when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed here in the wee hours of Friday. According to rescuers, rescue team with the help of residents of the area pulled out the dead bodies from the debris and shifted to hospital. The deceased kids were identified as Naseem, Maria and Tahir. Parents of the children, however, remained unhurt as they were sleeping outside the room. Another girl was shifted in critical condition to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to rescue sources, the house was in a dilapidated condition.–INP