ATTOCK-Martyred Sepoy Tanveer Iqbal was laid to rest with full military honour here in his ancestral graveyard on Friday.

Pak Army jawan Sepoy Tanveer Iqbal embraced martyred in a terrorists attack along Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan where was for the last three years. Earlier, funeral for the martyred was offered which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. He was laid to rest in village Girdi of Attock district with full military honour.

A smartly dressed contingent of Pak Army presented general salute to the martyr and also hoisted national flag on his grave. Floral wreaths on behalf of Chief of Army Staff and his unit commander were laid on his grave. The martyr has left behind bereaved parents, a younger brother and sister.