Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a father and a brother of a suspected suicide bomber allegedly involved in the Mastung bombing.

Police also claimed to have arrested a suspected gangster during separate raid.

According to details, CTD police on a tip-off conducted a raid near Banaras Chowk and arrested two suspects, namely Muhammad Nawaz and Haq Nawaz. Whereas the arrests was disclosed during a press conference held by CTD SSP Pervez Chandio and SSP Naveed Khowaja.

CTD officials told the media men that the suspects went into hiding after a Mastung bombing in the locality of the Banaras Karachi and were planning to flee from Karachi to Afghanistan. The police on information conducted the raid and arrested both the suspects. Police also claim to have recovered two pistols from their possession.

Quoting the confession of the suspected CTD officials informed that Muhammad Nawaz is father of a suicide bomber, namely Hafeezullah while Haq Nawaz is brother. The accused Haq Nawaz revealed that he along with his family had been moved to Afghanistan via Chaman on May 29, adding that initially, they joined the Fazalullah group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and later they joined Daud Mehsud group of Taliban.

CTD officials said that the CTD police also arrested two more suspected militants, namely Sheraz alias Saifullah and Wali Ahmed alias Abu Obaid during separate raids conducted in Manghopir and Old Sabzi Mandi area on the information provided by the already arrested accused.

They said that the suspects arrested were the friends of the suicide bomber whereas arrested suspects belonged to Jesh-e-Al Adal, a militant outfit of Afghanistan and they got militancy training from Afghanistan.

Separately, CTD police also arrested an alleged target killer, namely Zohaib alias Pathan during a targeted raid.

CTD officials said that the suspect belonged to Lyari gang war’s Shahid Bikik group, who was involved in various cases of target killings and extortion. The police also claim to have recovered hand grenades and weapons from his possession. The government of Sindh had announced 2million rupees reward money on him, who has so far been confessed the target killings of at least 19 people.