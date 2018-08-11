Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on the implementation status of the decisions and measures taken by the incumbent management of NAB to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB. The meeting was held at the NAB headquarters, Islamabad.

The chairman NAB directed the Bureau officers to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation within the stipulated time frame otherwise law will take its own course of action against the lethargic attitude as NAB is determined to make Pakistan corruption-free.

He said that NAB’s “Accountability for All” strategy proved excellent which would be continued across the board.

He said that NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow law, SOPs and code of conduct in conduct of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations on merit.

The chairman NAB said that NAB with improved infrastructure and rationalised workload has prescribed efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as compare to other Anti-Corruption Organisations. The comparative figures from 2017 to 2018 are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trust in the NAB. He said that NAB gives top priority to the training of its officers/prosecutors as training is a continuous process for an efficient workforce capable of delivering the assigned tasks timely.

He said that NAB has established its own indigenous and effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) catering to the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage. He said that successful completion of a pilot project in NAB Rawalpindi, MES has been introduced in NAB Headquarters and all the regional bureaus to monitor real time performance of individuals as well as the bureau.

On the other hand, NAB Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested Rameez Ahmed, Deputy General Manager Records, Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS).

The accused person in connivance with others has been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices in allotment of plots, embezzlement of society funds causing a loss of billions of rupees to the members.

The accused person was involved in manipulation of balloting lists of the society and transfer of files on the basis of fake and bogus documents to the allottees.

The NAB produced the accused before the Accountability court Islamabad. The Judge of the Accountability Court accepted the request of the NAB Rawalpindi and granted 10 days physical remand to NAB Rawalpindi.

INQUIRIES AUTHORISED

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has authorised inquiries against employees of C&W Division Karak, and FMG Blobal (Pvt) Ltd regarding corruption.

The Regional Board Meeting was chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General, Case Officers, and Investigation Officers.

The regional board authorised an inquiry against employees of C&W Division Karak regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have illegally awarded contract for construction of District Headquarter hospital KDA Karak of 30 Type-III Flats at DHQ Hospital Karak.

The Board also authorised inquiry against FMG Blobal (Pvt) Ltd regarding corruption and corrupt practice. The subjects are alleged to have cheated public of millions of rupees on the pretext of investment in motorcycle business.

Besides, the board approved supplementary reference against Babar Zeb Owner of worldwide marketing, Mega Shine Pvt Ltd Haripur regarding cheating public at large.