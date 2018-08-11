Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness of the troops and further emphasiSed to ensure optimal alacrity of the troops to ensure seaward defence.

He stated this during his visit to forward posts at Shumal Bandar to review the operational readiness of naval troops deployed there on Friday.

Upon arrival at Shumal Bandar, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas.

Later, a comprehensive briefing was given to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi about the strategic importance of the forward post and steps taken by the Battalion for ensuring defence of the designated coastal belt.

Chief of the Naval Staff also interacted with troops of Pakistan Navy deployed on the coastal base and appreciated their morale and selfless commitment to defend the maritime frontiers of the country.

He also appreciated the participation of Pakistan Navy personnel in successful conduct of GE- 2018.