Share:

KARACHI - Unidentified people on Friday attacked an oil tanker carrying thousands of litres of oil in Kathore area. The miscreants after torching the heavy vehicle set the tanker on fire along with the driver while police on information rushed the site and saved oil.

According to police the tanker was set on fire by unknown suspects and the driver of the tanker was critically burnt and was being under treatment at the Burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi where doctors termed his condition critical. The contractors association said that oil supply has been temporarily suspended due to unsafe circumstances.

Police said that the oil tanker was carrying around 48,000 litres oil and came under attack at Kathore where unidentified persons managed to escape after throwing some type of chemicals, resultantly, a cabin of the tanker was burnt, injuring a 48-year-old driver, namely Alam Nawaz.

Police further informed that the suspects travelling in a car first threw stones on the tanker before setting it on fire. The police have registered a case while further investigation was underway. IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the police officials concerned and also ordered them to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.