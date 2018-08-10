Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Deputy District Education Officer (women) Tehmina Ghafoor said that Independence Day would be commemorated with national zeal, fervour and in a befitting manner.

She said this while chairing a meeting in connection with Independence Day. She said that the Day not only manifested the value of emancipation but also reminded us of unprecedented sacrifices of our forefathers during the course of historic freedom movement.

The DDO said that all the schools should leave no stone unturned to make the celebrations a special and historic event this year. Meanwhile, Government Girls High School Noorpur Thal upheld the tradition of wonderful results in the matriculation exams of 2018.

All the students of the school secured excellent marks. Talking to media, headmistress Farzana Habib said the Government Girls High School is committed to providing students with quality education.

‘I appreciate the efforts of teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution,” she said. Meanwhile, local social and educational circles felicitated the headmistress and teaching staff on the achievement.