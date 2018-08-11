Share:

Peek Freans Sooper reunites Junoon!

KARACHI (PR): Peek Freans Sooper has once again created a new record for Pakistan after last year's Guinness World Record for the Largest Cookie Mosaic in the shape of the Pakistani flag.

After 13 long years, Sooper is reuniting the world-renowned and the most beloved band of Pakistan, 'Junoon'. This reunion is aimed at uniting the people of Pakistan through Junoon's legendary and inspiring Sufi music.

Since its inception, Peek Freans Sooper has not only become a household name, but is also a symbol of national pride. Being the highest selling biscuit brand in the country, Sooper has consistently promoted the positive image of Pakistan through its 'Sooper Hai Pakistan' platform for the past 3 years now.

Sooper has continued this tradition by inculcating a sense of unity and pride within the nation. Peek Freans Sooper operates on the principle of putting Pakistan first by highlighting its many strengths that will further solidify its position on the world stage.

Thar Foundation, ABB Pakistan to promote education

KARACHI (PR): The Thar Foundation and ABB Power & Automation (Pvt) Limited have signed an agreement to support the cause of education in Thar. Under the ambit of the agreement ABB Pakistan will provide financial assistance to educate 30 students from Tharparkar for the academic year 2018-19.

Through this partnership, ABB Pakistan will bear expenses of 30 Thari students from the district where Thar Foundation has established 24 school units in the vicinity of Islamkot district and radius of Thar Coal Block II. Shamsuddin A. Shaikh, CEO, Thar Foundation with Najeeb Ahmed, CEO, ABB Pakistan, signed the agreement in presence of other officials from both the organizations.

Praising the Thari talent, Shamsuddin A. Shaikh, CEO, Thar Foundation asserted, "Tharparkar is ranked 109th on the Human Development Index out of the 114 reported districts of Pakistan. This is equally true for the education sector where it ranks lowest on learning, retention and gender parity; however, this is not because the children or youth in Thar are not talented but because they do not have access to a functional schooling experience. We, at Thar Foundation's platform are working to provide quality education to the Thari children by establishing primary and post-primary schools in the region, therefore, welcome other companies and organizations to come and join hands with us in this noble cause."

McDonald's unveils MacCoin

Karachi (pr): To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, McDonald's Friday unveiled the MacCoin, a limited edition global currency backed by the internationally iconic Big Mac that fans across the world can get their hands on, starting August 2nd. Customers can share, collect and redeem for a free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants in more than 50 participating countries.

In its 50 years, the legendary taste of the Big Mac has helped it achieve universal recognition and a lasting legacy. No matter where they live in the world, Big Mac fans recognize the two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun as the iconic burger with a flavor combination that's just as craveable and delicious as the day it was introduced. As a part of ongoing celebrations, McDonald's Pakistan is offering thousands of MacCoins to Big Mac lovers, one on every purchase of a Big Mac Meal.

These McCoins can be traded for a Big Mac in Pakistan or any participating country around the world.