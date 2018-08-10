Share:

SIALKOT:–The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has completed its Haj operation at Sialkot International Airport.

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi said that the PIA had transported 3,890 male and female pilgrims through 11 direct international flights from Sialkot to Jeddah. He said that PIA and SIAL management had provided international standard aviation facilities for the Haj pilgrims.