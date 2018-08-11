NEWS
Saturday | August 11, 2018
Latest
6:57 PM | August 11, 2018
Shami snares Root as England slump after India collapse
6:56 PM | August 11, 2018
PML-N to field Hamza Shehbaz as opposition leader in Punjab: reports
6:51 PM | August 11, 2018
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
6:26 PM | August 11, 2018
'A few screws loose': Seattle pilot opens up to control tower
6:25 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI’s 100-Day plan nothing but a façade to grab votes: Chandio
5:59 PM | August 11, 2018
'Pakistan Wedding Show' second edition kicks off with a bang
5:35 PM | August 11, 2018
Coke Studio launches first episode of season 11
5:06 PM | August 11, 2018
‘Monster’ Pogba leads Manchester United to winning start
4:59 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI to strengthen ties with regional countries: Naeem-ul-Haq
4:42 PM | August 11, 2018
'Ministry of Law, Justice not authorized to perform accountability tasks'
4:35 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA, in fact a millionaire
3:52 PM | August 11, 2018
Nisar, Jugnu to sit on independent benches in Punjab Assembly
3:41 PM | August 11, 2018
Erdogan warns Turkey's partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
3:34 PM | August 11, 2018
Sarfraz vows to perform well against India in Asia Cup
2:53 PM | August 11, 2018
Thai child bride returns from Malaysia after outcry
2:34 PM | August 11, 2018
ECP asks winning candidates to retain one seat
2:12 PM | August 11, 2018
Imran pledges for welfare of minorities
1:36 PM | August 11, 2018
Death toll from Indonesia quake tops 380
1:31 PM | August 11, 2018
Iran foreign minister says no meeting planned with US counterpart: news agency
1:28 PM | August 11, 2018
Asghar Khan case: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Asad Durrani, Aslam Beg
Top Stories
1:28 PM | August 11, 2018
Asghar Khan case: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Asad Durrani, Aslam Beg
6:56 PM | August 11, 2018
PML-N to field Hamza Shehbaz as opposition leader in Punjab: reports
6:25 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI’s 100-Day plan nothing but a façade to grab votes: Chandio
12:25 PM | August 11, 2018
Minorities contributing immensely in national progress: Mamnoon Hussain
