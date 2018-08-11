Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has finalised the central admission policy draft and submitted it in the Supreme Court (SC) following the apex court directions, the senate body was told on Thursday.

The meeting of senate standing committee on National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C) was held here under the chairmanship of senator Attique Sheikh.

The meeting was told by PMDC and health ministry officials that the draft of central admissions policy in the medical colleges has been prepared and submitted before the apex court and the implementation on the policy will begin soon after the SC announces its verdict on it.

The committee members expressed concerns over the difficulties facing by students regarding taking admission in the medical colleges due to ambiguity in the admission procedures.

The chairman committee remarked that the early decision by court will help securing future of the students waiting for admission in medical colleges. SC had imposed restrictions on the new admissions in medical colleges till drafting of new policy.

The committee members including Dr. Ashok Kumar and Dilwar Khan said that hundreds of students are waiting for announcement of the new admissions in the medical colleges.

The committee jointly decided to seek attorney general office and request the apex court to decide the case on centralized admission policy in the medical colleges for the secure future of the students.

The senate body also sought details of new ordinance from PMDC and details of newly installed computerized system in the PMDC besides details of foreign visit of project employees to attend health conferences in abroad.

The committee was also briefed about digitalized system implemented in the PMDC to replace the file work with E-system. The council official informed the committee that all work regarding this development would be completed almost within six months’ time period with estimated cost of around Rs 20 million.

CEO DRAP Dr Sheikh Akhtar Hussain informed the committee that the DRAP’s board had fixed the price of stent which was decided on the order of the Supreme Court (SC). He added the stent’s price had to increase due to increase in dollar rate.

He said that after three months the price of stent could be adjusted in accordance with the rate of dollar. He made it clear that the authority didn’t increase the stent price but actually it had issued notice on the matter.

He said that now price will be placed on every stent and there will be display of prices of stents in hospitals for public awareness.

The matter of nomination of alleged blue-eyed officials of NHSRC ministry in health conference scheduled on August 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, was also pointed out in the meeting. Senator Atteeq Shaikh surprised on byname nominations of the ministry officials for the conference instead cadres.

Health ministry official claimed that there was a selection committee in the ministry which thoroughly scrutinizes all such affairs, adding that the committee has a system under which the selected officials are bound to give a comprehensive report on the conference they attended as well as submit their recommendations to apply them in the country health sector for more improvement. The committee also directed to show the record of selected officials.