MIRPUR (AJK)-The Mirpur Division Police launched an integrated monsoon plantation drive here in the division.

Deputy Inspector General Police Mirpur Range Muhammad Yasin Qureshi inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Central Mirpur Police Range office, the other day.

Similarly, SSP Mirpur Riaz Haider Bukhari planted a sapling at Mirpur Police Lines to launch the monsoon plantation drive in Mirpur district. On the occasion, the SSP said that at least 200 saplings would be planted by Mirpur police in the Police Lines besides other stipulated locations.

Inaugurating the plantation campaign in the division, the DIG Police Mirpur Range Yasin Qureshi highlighted significance of maximum plantation.

He advised the cops across the division to plant at least one sapling each to contribute their share in this national cause of great significance.

Qureshi underlined that it has become imperative for every citizen to enthusiastically participate in the plantation drive to meet the climate change challenges and environmental pollution. The DIG Police said that all the police stations and police-posts besides the Police Lines in all the three districts in the Mirpur division are being provided with saplings for plantation.

Meanwhile, the monsoon plantation drive has been started across AJK during which at least 10 million saplings would be planted, official sources informed.

They told this Correspondent that the tree-plantation campaign has simultaneously been launched by all the related government functionaries including the AJK Forest Department.

Of the total plantation target, one million saplings will be planted in Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.