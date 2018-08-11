Share:

Punjab Police Inspector General Kaleem Imam on Friday ordered the police to implement complete ban on aerial firing , fireworks, and loudspeaker on Independence Day. The police chief also ordered the regional and district police officers to ensure best security arrangements for the ceremonies to be held in connection with the Independence Day. The police were also directed to intensify armed patrolling in the sensitive areas on August 13 and take strict action against the troublemakers and eve-teasers. The IGP issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at the central police office on Friday. Additional-IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Tariq Masood Yaseen, Abu Bakar Khudabaksh, DIG Shehzada Sultan, Abdul Rab Chaudhry, Babar Bakht Qureshi, and Saad Akhtar Bharwana were also present on this occasion. On this occasion, Punjab AIG (Operations) Imran Mehmood briefed the IGP about the security deployment on the eve of Independence Day. He said that at least 26,399 officers and officials would be deployed on security duties. –S